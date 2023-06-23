Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postponed the online application dates for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from July 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is August 9, 2023.

The application correction window will open from August 15 to 17, 2023.

Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence today, June 23, and conclude on July 22.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Under JSSC JITOCE 2023, a total of 904 posts of Industrial Training Officers will be filled via a competitive examination.

Here’s JSSC ITO Exam 2023 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess ITI/ NCT/ Degree/ Diploma (Engg) or equivalent from a recognised University.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selection process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.