Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result for the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 121 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. As per the notification, a total of 308 candidates appeared for the interview round conducted from June 13 to 21, 2023. A

Earlier, the Commission released the provisional answer key on June 15 and the objections were invited till September 22. The exam was conducted on September 15, 2022.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 AMO vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Steps to download AMO result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on AYURVEDA MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the AMO result notification.

Here’s the AMO merit list (final selection).

