The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Geologist exam 2023 will be held on August 18 for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Geologist in various state departments. The exam will consist of three papers: Paper-I (Geology) (PG Degree Standard) and Paper-II which has PART A: Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard) and PART B: General Studies (Degree Standard).

As per the notification, TNPSC has notified a total of 40 posts of Assistant Geologist, of which 29 are in the Geology and Mining Department and 11 in Ground water wing of Water Resources Department. The Scale of Pay is Rs 37,700 – 1,19,500 (Level 20).

Here’s TNPSC Combined Geology notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2023. There is no upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Must possess an M. Sc degree in Geology from any University.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 150. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Geologist exam 2023



Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the TNPSC application form

Direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2023.