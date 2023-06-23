GPSC AE Mechanical 2023 interview schedule released; to be held in July
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 (GWSSB). Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 20, 2023. A total of 455 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.
Steps to download the interview schedule
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on AE (Mechanical) interview schedule link
- The interview schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the interview schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AE (Mechanical) interview schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.