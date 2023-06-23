The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 (GWSSB). Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to 20, 2023. A total of 455 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on AE (Mechanical) interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

