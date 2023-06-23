Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC FSO examination will be conducted on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.

Earlier, the Commission released the city intimation slip 2023.

RPSC FSO city intimation slip notification 2023.

Steps to download RPSC FSO admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Food Safety Officer 2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download FSO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.