The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results of the Class 12 public exams conducted during the April and May session 2023. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website result.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted from April 6 to May 8 at exam centres in India and overseas. The results for Senior Secondary exams has been released by the institute, Class 10 results are expected shortly.

Steps to check NIOS results 2023

Visit official website result.nios.ac.in Click on the Result link for Public Examination Sr Secondary April/May exams Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view the result The NIOS result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS result 2023.

NIOS conducts the public exam twice a year. The online registration for the next exams in October-November 2023 is currently underway at the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website upto June 30 using the direct link here.