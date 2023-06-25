The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will commence the online application process for the Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 tomorrow, June 26. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website esb.mp.gov.in upto July 10.

Applicants will be able to make changes to the form till July 15. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7411 vacancies of Police constables in MPESB.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Special Armed Forces) : 2646

Constable General Duty (Except Special Armed Forces) : 4444

Constable General Duty (Radio Operator Technical) : 321

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 36 years for male candidates and 18 years to 41 years for female candidates as on 10 July, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed Class 12 board exams from any recognised Board or institution. Applicants to the post of Radio Operator (Technical) must have qualified Class 12 examinations and must possess a Diploma or ITI Certificate in Electronics /Electrical / Hardware / Computer Hardware / Computer Application / Telecommunication / Instrument Mechanic / IT.

Candidates can find more information on eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations, Physical requirements, exam syllabus and other information in the official notification below:

Here’s the MPESB Police Constable exam rulebook 2023.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 560 is applicable for the general category and Rs 310 for reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Written Exam, Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Document Verification and physical interview (if required).

Steps to apply for MPESB Police Constable Test 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Once live click on the Police Constable exam application link

On the candidate portal proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

