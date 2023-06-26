Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the counselling registration process for TS EAMCET 2023 today, June 26. Eligible candidates can register and book their counselling slots on the official website tseamcet.nic.in upto July 5. Provisional allotment list is expected by July 12.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. The examination is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

According to the notification, the deadline for filling basic information, paying processing fee and, slot booking, selecting helpline centre and choosing date and time for certificate verification is July 5. Certificate verification can be done between June 28 and July 6. Candidates can exercise their options after document verification from June 28 to July 8 and they can freeze their options on July 8.

Provisional allotment list will be out by July 12. Candidates selected in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling have to pay tuition fee and report for admission between July 12 and 19.

Application Fee

General category candidates have to fill an application fee of Rs 1200 while the fee for SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates is Rs 600.

