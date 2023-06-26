Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the admit cards for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 in two shifts – from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 4 admit card 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the download link for Group-IV services hall ticket

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download Group 4 hall ticket 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.