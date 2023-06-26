The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined Research Assistant in Various Subordinate Service Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till July 25.

The TNPSC Research Assistant exam will be conducted on September 9 and 10 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams will be held for recruitment to the post of Research Assistants in Statistics, Economics, Geography and Sociology in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service. Also, for vacancies to the post of Research Assistant in Evaluation and Applied Research Department in the Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies.

Candidates can check post-wise requirements of age, eligibility, physical fitness, educational qualifications, application process, reservations/relaxations and more details on the exam syllabus in the official notification link below:

Here’s the TNPSC Research Assistant notification 2023.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 150. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC RA exam 2023



Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for TNPSC Research Assistant exam.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview.

Disclaimer: Due to heavy traffic some of the websites have crashed, candidates are advised to keep retrying the links.