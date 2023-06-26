Today, June 26 is the deadline to complete the online application process for recruitment to various Group D posts at the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Group D recruitment drive aims to fill up to 13,536 posts (tentative) in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commissions etc in Haryana. The pay scale is Level DL (Rs 16,900-53,500).

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years.

Educational Qualification: i) Matriculation from recognized Board ii) Hindi/Sanskrit upto matriculation as one of the subject.

Here’s HSSC Group D notification 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates who have already registered for CET (Group-D and Group C & D) on the designated portal i.e. onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in do not need to pay fees for edit/correction in their application form. Other have to pay fee as given in the notifcation.

Selection Process

The selection shall be done on the basis of the Common Eligibility Test (95%) and Socio-economic criteria (5%). The Group D CET question paper shall be of the level of secondary education (Matriculation level).

Steps to apply for HSSC Group D recruitment 2023:

Visit the OTR link onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in Go to User login Apply for the desired post, fill application form Upload documents, review form and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for HSSC Group D recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.