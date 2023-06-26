The provisional answer key for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) has been released today, June 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website nestexam.in.

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam was conducted on June 24 in two sessions—9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam was hosted by around 120 major towns/cities all over India. The result is tentatively scheduled to be declared by July 10.

Steps to download NEST answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Answer key of the selected subject will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Biology Shift I answer key.

Direct link to download Biology Shift II answer key.

Direct link to download Chemistry Shift I answer key.

Direct link to download Chemistry Shift II answer key.

Direct link to download Mathematics Shift I answer key.

Direct link to download Mathematics Shift II answer key.

Direct link to download Physics Shift I answer key.

Direct link to download Physics Shift II answer key.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key from June 28 to June 30 (once the portal is live)

“The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test,” reads the official notification.

About NEST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

