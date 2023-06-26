The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has postponed the exam date for the Clerk exam under Advt 15/2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 704 vacancies for the post of Clerk under Advt No 15/2022. Earlier the PSSSB Clerk exam was scheduled for February 19 and was deferred to June 28.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for more updates.

Here’s PSSSB Clerk exam postponement notice.

PSSSB Patwari recruitment

Meanwhile, Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the results and final answer key for the Patwari (Revenue) exam under Advt. 02/2023. The PSSSB Patwari exams were conducted on May 14 for recruitment to the posts of Patwari, Gallery Assistant, Cataloguer, Assistant Treasurer, Junior Technical Assistant, Book Binder, and Field Artist. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 Patwari posts.

Steps to download PSSSB Patwari results 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Now click on download link for Patwari results Results will appear on your screen Check the results, download and take a printout



Direct link to download PSSSB Patwari results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.