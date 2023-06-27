Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Senior Scientist Assistant (SSA). As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 11 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 3287 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

Candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies for Senior Scientist Assistants.

