Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 4047 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. As per the notification, 345022 candidates appeared for the examination.

The UPPSC PCS prelims exam was conducted on May 14 at various district centres across the state.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

