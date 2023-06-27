Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the exam date for the Preliminary Written Exam for recruitment of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to download their e-Admit cards from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in June 30 onwards.

The BPSSC SI recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 16, in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police). The hall ticket for the examination will be made available from June 30 till July 16.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification below for specimen of OMR sheet, additional information on exam centre, examination rules and more information:

Here’s the official notification.

“Any candidate who is unable to download the e-Admit card for any reason, can visit the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission office at 5, Harding Road, Patna between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM before July 13 and receive a duplicate admit card to ensure entry,” reads the notification.

Selection process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.