Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has commenced the online application process for the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Eligible candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the Board’s official Single Sign On portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in upto July 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant. The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled for September 17, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Candidates can check the post-wise educational requirements, relaxations/reservations, application fees and other information in the official notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB Junior Accountant notification 2023.

Steps to apply for RSSB recruitment 2023



Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Register using your government id Login using your registration details Click on the application link for Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant

Fill out your details, upload the documents and submit Check, download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply to RSSB Junior Accountant posts.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for the general category and OBC category candidates. For Economically Weaker Section, SC/ST category candidates the application fee is Rs 400.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website here.