Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Judicial Service prelim exam 2022 today, June 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS Prelims written exam is was held on May 21 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women. A total of 1003 applicants have been provisionally qualified to appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download OPSC OJS result 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OJS Prelims result link

The list of provisionally qualified candidates will appear on screen Check and download the results

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.