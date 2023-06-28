The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification confirming the postponement of the Group C CET examinations for various posts. The exams scheduled for July 1 and 2 have been deferred indefinitely. The new dates for the exam will be announced on the official website hssc.gov.in.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the aforesaid written examinations scheduled for 01.07.2023 & 02.07.2023 (Morning & Evening Session) are, hereby, postponed on administrative grounds,” reads the official notification.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

The exam is being conducted only for the posts of Nurse, Staff Nurse, Junior Coach, Director Phy. Edu, Electrician, ALM, Shift Attendant, Tubewell Operator, Junior Mechanic (Electrical), Plant Attendant Electrician, Technician Electrician, VLDA, Modeller, MPHW (female), Dispenser Ayurvedic, Radiographer, Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician, Xray Technician, Dental Hygienist, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant and Work Supervisor.

