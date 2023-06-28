The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 to be held on June 30. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CUET PG admit card 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.