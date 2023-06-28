Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon close the online application window for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam (JECCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till June 30, 2023. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from July 6 to 8, 2023.

The Commission has advertised a total of 583 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised institution in India.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for JSSC Excise Constable posts

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Forms (Apply)” Click on JECCE 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

