Rajasthan AMO registration begins at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in; 652 posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 10, 2023.
The online application window for recruitment to the posts of Ayurved Medical Officer (AMO). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 10, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 652 AMO posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Ayurved from a University established by law in India or equivalent and recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.
Application Fee
The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for Ayurved Medical Officer posts
- Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the AMO application link
- Go to registration and complete SSO registration
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout