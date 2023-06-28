The online application window for recruitment to the posts of Ayurved Medical Officer (AMO). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 652 AMO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Ayurved from a University established by law in India or equivalent and recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Ayurved Medical Officer posts