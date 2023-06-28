Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letters for the Child Development Project Officer Competitive Examination. Candidates will be able to download their call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 7 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. A total of 153 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

The exam is being held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

Steps to download BPSC CDPO call letters

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the download link for Child Development Officer interview Key in your application details and submit Interview call letter for CDPO will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download BPSC CDPO interview call letters.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.