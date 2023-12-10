The ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to Technical posts in the Institute today, December 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website niv.icmr.org.in upto 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 Technical posts out of which 49 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant and 31 vacancies are for the post of Technician-I. The ICMI-NIV exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from this payment.

Steps to apply for ICMR-NIV recruitment 2023

Visit the official website niv.icmr.org.in On the homepage, click on Notifications > Vacancies Click on the Advertisement for ‘Recruitment of Technical posts’ On the PDF click on the link to apply for the vacancies Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete your registeration Fill out the form, pay the fee, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ICMR-NIV recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.