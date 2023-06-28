The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheets from official website ssc.nic.in till July 4 (upto 5.00 PM).

The SSC MTS exam 2022 was conducted from May 2 to 19 and June 13 to 20. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key till July 4. The fee for raising objections is Rs 100 per question.

The vacancies under SSC MTS 2022 are 10,880 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 529.

Here’s the official SSC notification on MTS exam 2023.

Steps to download SSC MTS answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link for SSC MTS tentative answer keys Click on the direct link to access answer key/response sheets Key in your registration details and submit The provisional answer key will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download provisional answer key SSC MTS 2023.

The exam will be held for recruitment of MTS in General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and Havaldar Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.