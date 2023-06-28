Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has announced the results of the Staff Nurse recruitment drive 2023. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check their results on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 vacancies. The selection process was held on June 9 at CNCI Kolkata. The official notification for recruitment under Advt No. 308 was released on March 18. The application process concluded on May 8.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to check Staff Nurse results 2023

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the ‘Vacancies’ page Click on RESULT OF VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT NO. 308

BECIL Staff Nurse results will appear on screen Check the results against your roll number Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to check BECIL Staff Nurse results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.