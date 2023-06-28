Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Main Exam 2023. Students who have qualified for the examination can check the exam schedule on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CTS Preliminary exam was conducted on June 4, 2023. The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

The OSSC CTS Prelims provisional answer key was released on June 6 and results were declared on June 22.

According to the notification the ATO (ITI) Engineering exam will be conducted on July 27 (afternoon). The ATO (ITI) COPA exam will be conducted on July 28 in the afternoon. The ATO (ITI) Bakery & Confectionary exam will be held on July 29. The ATO (ITI) Dress Making exam will be held on July 30 and ATO (ITI) exam for Sewing Technology will be conducted on August 1 in the afternoon.

Furthermore, another notification has been released by the OSSC requiring all candidates who have been qualified for ATO Main written examination must upload their qualifying educational certificate on the commission’s website by July 10. The link for uploading the qualifying educational certificate will be live on the website ossc.gov.in from July 4 to 10.

“If any candidate fails to upload qualifying educational certificate by 10.07.2023, Admission letter for Main Written Examination will not be issued for him/her,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.