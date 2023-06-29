Today, June 29, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. Candidates must complete their online application for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in upto 11.50 PM. The candidates will be allowed to edit some sections of their application till July 2 (upto 11.59).

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. The pay scale is Level 8-A (Rs 50,700-1,60,600).

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

The candidates must be a domicile of Jammu and Kashmir.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC AE recruitment 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the OTR or One Time Registration link Fill in your registration details and check eligibility Now Click on the application link for AE Civil posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection process

The selection process will include a written exam and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.