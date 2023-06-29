UPSC application deadline for 113 Asst Professor, MO and other posts today; apply now at upsc.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III and others today, June 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 posts.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
