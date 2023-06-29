Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III and others today, June 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

