India Post has reopened the online application window for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for Manipur division. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till July 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 263 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in North East circle of Manipur. The Manipur recruitment drive is part of a larger Nation-wide recruitment drive which aims to fill up 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles. The all-india GDS recruitment drive commenced on May 22.

Click here to view Manipur GDS vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on June 11, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.