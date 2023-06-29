The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the official notification for the State Forest Service Main Exam 2022. Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from July 12 to 30 (upto 12.00 noon).

The MPPSC SFS Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2023. The Commission will release admit cards on August 13.

The MPPSC SFS Main Exam 2022 will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Forest Ranger, Assistant Conservator of Forest and Project Officer. The exact number of vacancies will be notified later.

Here’s MPPSC SFS 2023 notification.

The MPPSC SFS prelims exam 2022 was conducted on May 21, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for uniformed posts is 33 years and for others is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Science, Engineering or any Technical studies from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category from MP annd reserved category candidates is Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.