Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the results of Veterinary Inspector exam advertised under Advt No 17/2022. Applicants can check their results/merit list on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the notification, a total of 644 candidates appeared for the exams conducted on May 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2023.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 254 Veterinary Inspector vacancies. This includes 84 vacancies reserved for Women.

Here’s PSSSB Veterinary Inspector revised vacancy notice.

Steps to check Veterinary Inspector merit list

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Now click on the download link for Advertisement No 17/2022 Results/Merit list for VI exam 2023 will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Veterinary Inspector results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.