The South Central Railway (SCR) will stop accepting applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Associate today, June 30. Eligible candidates can send their applications for the vacancies upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer (Works), 10 for Elect (Drawing) and 6 for S and T (Drawing).

“The application should be addressed to the secretary to Principal Chief Personnel Officer and Senior Personnel Officer (Engineering), office Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 4th floor, Personnel Department, Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Pin—500025,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to other category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on three basic criteria (i) Qualification - Educational qualification for the post (ii) Experience - Work experience in railway and civil engineering and (iii) Personality - Personality based on interview/intelligence test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.