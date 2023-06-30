The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various non-teaching posts at the Institute today, June 30. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official recruitment site online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment upto 5.00 PM. The recruitment is posted on IIT Guwahati’s official website iitg.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 non-teaching posts of which 22 vacancies are of Junior Technical Superintendent and the remaining 13 vacancies are for Junior Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Age limit for the post of Junior Technical Superintendent is upto 30 years while the age limit for Junior Assistant is upto 27 years. There is no upper age restriction for regular employees of IIT Guwahati, and age relaxation for contractual employees shall be as per norms of the Institute.

Educational Qualification: (i) Junior Technical Superintendent: A candidate must possess either a B.Tech/BE/ Post Graduate Degree or B.Sc with 2 years’ relevant experience in appropriate field or a Diploma in Engineering with 3 years’ relevant experience in appropriate field with good academic record.

(i) Junior Assistant: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree and a good knowledge of computer office applications.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification linked below for details of educational qualification, reservations/relaxations, application process and other details:

Here’s the recruitment notification by IIT, Guwahati.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 300 is payable by General and OBC category candidates while SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150. Women candidates are exempted from application fees.

Steps to apply for the IIT, Guwahati vacancies

Visit the staff recruitment portal online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment Register using your email id and login

Click on the application link for Non-Teaching posts Fill out the application, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Check, download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.