Today, June 30 is the final day to apply for Post-Graduate, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Programmes for the academic year 2023-24 at the University of Madras. Students can apply for postgraduate courses at the University of Madras website unom.ac.in upto 11.50 PM.

Applicant must keep the scanned copies of the required documents handy for application. Candidates can check more details available in the prospectus.

Application Fee

Application cost is Rs 354 (i.e. Rs. 300 + 18% GST of Rs 54/-) for general category candidates to be paid online. The SC/ST/SCA/SCC [SC converted Christian] candidates of Tamil Nadu alone are eligible to avail only one application at free of cost. A copy of the community certificate [Photograph with Digital Certificate] duly self-attested shall be emailed to the respective department along with other testimonials to avail this concession.

Steps to apply for the courses

Visit the official website www.unom.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Admission open for Post Graduate, PG diploma, Diploma and Certificate Programmes for the Academic Year 2023-2024” Complete the step 1 registration porcess Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Download the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.