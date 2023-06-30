Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the e-Admit card for the SI, SDFSO recruitment Preliminary exam today, June 30. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

The BPSSC SI recruitment exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 16, in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification below for specimen of OMR sheet, additional information on exam centre, examination rules and more information:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BPSSC SI/SDFSO hall tickets 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Prohibition department tab Click on the notification regarding download of e-Admit cards Candidate portal will appear on your screen Login using your registration details Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download BPSSC admit card 2023.

“Any candidate who is unable to download the e-Admit card for any reason, can visit the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission office at 5, Harding Road, Patna between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM before July 13 and receive a duplicate admit card to ensure entry,” reads the notification.

Selection process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.