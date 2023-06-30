The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process for the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service today, June 30. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on August 19, followed by the Main exam on October 28 and 29. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 posts of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Here’s TNPSC Civil Judge notification 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 25-37 years for Practising Advocates/ Pleaders and Assistant Public Prosecutors and 22-29 years for fresh law graduates as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Law degree from any University. More details in the notification.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Civil Judge exam 2023



Visit the official website website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password On the homepage, login using the registration details Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Download the submitted form and take a printout



Direct link to register for TNPSC recruitment 2023.

Selection procedure

The selection process comprises three successive stages, viz., (A) Preliminary Examination for selection of applicants for admission to the Main Examination, (B) Main Examination; and (C) Viva–Voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website .