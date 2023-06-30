The Railway Integral Coach Factory (ICF, Chennai) will stop accepting online applications for the post of apprentices today, June 30. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website pb.icf.gov.in.

A total of 782 Apprentice posts are on offer including 530 Ex-ITI and 252 Freshers. The posts include Welder, Fitter, Carpenter, Machinist, Painter, and Electrician. The merit list will be based on marks obtained in Class 10th.

The stipend will be:

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) Rs 6000 (per month)

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) Rs 7000 (per month)

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder Rs 7000 (per month)

Here’s the ICF recruitment notice 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 15 to 24 years as on June 30, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates.

Educational qualification:

Fresher: Should have passed Class 10 (with minimum 50% aggregate marks).

Ex-ITI: Should have passed Class 10 (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 100 (non-refundable online). However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants and PwD applicants.

Steps to apply for ICF Apprentice recruitment 2023:

Visit web portal pb.icf.gov.in Go to ‘Apply for Act Apprentice’ Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.