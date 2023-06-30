Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of dental hygienist today, June 30. Interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in till July 20. The last date for payment of fees is July 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 288 vacancies for Dental Hygienists in the Department of Dental Health Services under the Directorate of Medical and Health services.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a diploma in dental health from a recognised institution. The candidate must be registered with the State Dental Council of Uttar Pradesh to qualify for the posts.

Candidates can get detailed information on the selection process, additional eligibility requirements, application process and more in the official notification link below:

Direct link to UPSSSC Dental Hygienist notification 2023.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Dental Hygienist posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the hompage, click on the notification for Dental Hygienist Now click on the apply link for Dental Hygienist Register and check your eligibility for the post Proceed with the application, upload documents and pay the fee Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply to Dental Hygienist vacancies 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 for application. Examination fee to be paid only by shortlisted candidates. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.