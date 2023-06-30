The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued Admission letters for the Grade B recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B-General phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9 and Grade B-DEPR and DSIM on July 16. The RBI Grade B recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 291 vacancies.

Candidates can check more information on the recruitment exam, syllabus and exam schedule on the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification by RBI.

“The time and venue of examination is indicated in the Admission Letter, which is to be downloaded by the candidates from RBI website. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I,” reads the notification.

Steps to download RBI Admission Letter 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on the ‘Call Letters’ tabs under Current Vacancies Click on the download link for RBI Grade B exam Key in your credentials and login RBI Admission Letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RBI Grade B admit cards 2023.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.