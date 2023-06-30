Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB PNST 2022 exam will be conducted from July 7 to 9, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1050 vacant seats in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s MPPEB PNST 2022 rulebook.

Steps to download MPESB PNST admit card 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the notification link for MPESB PNST admit card

On the candidate portal, login using your registration details The MPESB PNST admit card will appear on screen Check the details, download and take a print out



Direct link to download PNST hall ticket 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.