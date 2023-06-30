Bundelkhand University Jhansi has announced the results for the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 exams today, June 30. Eligible candidates can check and download their score cards on the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE exam 2023 was conducted on June 15 and the admit cards were released on June 6.

The UP B.Ed JEE entrance exam consisted of two papers with a combined total of 400 marks. Each paper was held for a duration of 3 hours. The UP B.Ed JEE exam is a state-wide entrance exam held for admissions to Bachelors in Education or B.Ed courses in the colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to check UP B.Ed JEE results 2023

Visit official website bujhansi.ac.in On the homepage, click on UP B.Ed JEE website Now click on the download link for the Scorecard On the candidate portal, login using your email id and password The results will appear on your screen Download and take a print out for the future

Direct link to download UP B.Ed JEE results 2023.

