Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment in different categories.

“Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 20th November to 27th November, 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2023, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UPSC IFS final result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on IFS final result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IFS final result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.