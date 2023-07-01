The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 146292 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Detailed Medical Examination. As per the notification, 370998 applicants were shortlisted to appear for the PET/PST round, of which 368146 appeared for the test.

“The PET/ PST of shortlisted candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from 01-05-2023 to 06-06-2023. PET/ PST in the State of Manipur could not be conducted due to the prevailing situation and the same will be concluded in due course once the situation normalizes,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Constable GD PET/PST result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Constable GD PET/PST result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Constable GD PET/PST result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.