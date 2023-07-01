Today, July 1, is the last date to apply for ICAI CA Foundation course exam 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website icai.org.

The CA Foundation exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 16 to 20, 2023.

A notification from the director of the institute reads, “Candidates eligible for December, 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July, 2023.”

ICAI is scheduled to conduct the CA Foundation June 2023 exam from June 24 to June 30 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit cards are available on the ICAI official website in the candidate login portal. Registered students can download their admit cards from the official website eservices.icai.org. Those appearing for the CA Foundation June 2023 exam are advised to carry a copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre. Students who fail to bring their admit card on the exam day will not be allowed to enter the hall or appear for the test.

Steps to apply for CA Foundation December exam

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org.

Login or register using your name and email id Now click on the application link for CA Foundation December exam Fill in your details, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form, download and take a print out for future reference

