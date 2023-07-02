The Indian Navy will conclude the online application process today, July 2, for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (MR) Musician 02/2023 Batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 vacancies.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for Agniveer (MR) Musician– 02/2023

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in Go to “Agniveer (MR) Musician– 02/2023 batch” Register at the portal Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit Download application and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Agniveer (MR) Musician.

Selection Process

The selection process for Agniveer MR Musician will consist of a preliminary selection test, physical fitness test, medical examination, police verification and a secondary screening test at the INS (Indian Naval Ship) Kunjali. The merit list will tentatively be released by October 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.