The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the results for the State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET 2023) today, July 2. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled was conducted on June 20. The preliminary answer key was released on June 23 and applicants were able to raise objections till June 25, 2023.

AP ECET is conducted for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download AP ECET results 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP ECET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.