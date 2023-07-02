National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slip for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2023 today, July 2. Candidates can download the city slips from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted July 9, 2023. The AIEEA (PG) exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM while AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) exam will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM on the same day.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued separately,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official NTA notification 2023.

Steps to download the City Slip 2023

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “AIEEA (PG)/AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) city intimation slip – 2023”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the AIEEA (PG) city intimation slip.

Direct link to download the AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) city intimation slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.