India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPBL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Information Technology (IT) officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ippbonline.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies for IT Officers on a contractual basis.

Vacancy Details

Executive (Associate Consultant - IT) : 30

Executive (Consultant - IT) : 10

Executive (Senior Consultant - IT) : 03

The period of contract shall be for 3 years and may be extended for a further period of 2 years on the basis of Individual Performance, reads the notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official India Post notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 750 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified. However, SC/ST/PwD applicants only have to pay an intimation fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the application link for ‘Recruitment of 43 Information Technology Officers’ Fill in the registration details and sign up Key in all the necessary information, pay the fees and submit the form Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for ITO recruitments India Post.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview.