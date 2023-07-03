National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

A total of 68,439 candidates registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the examination.

GPAT 2023 was conducted in two shifts on May 22 in 116 cities in 221 centres completely in CBT mode. Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key and the objections were invited till May 3.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GPAT result 2023

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on GPAT Result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GPAT 2023 Score Card.

